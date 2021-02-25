Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $37,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

