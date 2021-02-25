Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,411 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.79% of Lumber Liquidators worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $187,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $2,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $730.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

