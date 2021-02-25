Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target Raised to $24.50 at B. Riley

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $24.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Luxfer stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $548.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Luxfer’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

