Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target Raised to $24.50 at B. Riley

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $24.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Luxfer stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $548.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
Read More: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.