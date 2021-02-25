Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.91. Approximately 7,023,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,061,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Specifically, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 874,121 shares of company stock worth $43,764,264 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

