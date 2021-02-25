M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Down 7.4%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.31 and last traded at $54.38. Approximately 587,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 612,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,869 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in M.D.C. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

