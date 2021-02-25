Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.77

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.77 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94). Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 65,871 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.77. The company has a market capitalization of £42.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

