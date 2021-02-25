Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.85 Per Share

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
MACF stock traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 92.80 ($1.21). 1,207,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.84. The stock has a market cap of £146.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
