Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.85 Per Share

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MACF stock traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 92.80 ($1.21). 1,207,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.84. The stock has a market cap of £146.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.