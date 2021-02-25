Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.12-0.15 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Mack-Cali Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:CLI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.20. 1,224,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,519. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

