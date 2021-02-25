Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) vs. Community Shores Bank (OTCMKTS:CSHB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and Community Shores Bank (OTCMKTS:CSHB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Community Shores Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial 18.27% 8.14% 0.93% Community Shores Bank N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Community Shores Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial $70.34 million 1.99 $13.85 million $1.30 10.24 Community Shores Bank $9.22 million 2.20 $900,000.00 N/A N/A

Mackinac Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Shores Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Community Shores Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mackinac Financial and Community Shores Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Shores Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mackinac Financial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Shores Bank has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mackinac Financial beats Community Shores Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts. The company provides loan products, including commercial loans to entities within real estate Â operators of nonresidential buildings industry; consumer loan products comprising installment, mortgages, home equity loans, and residential mortgage loans; and commercial and governmental lease financing, as well as offers safe deposit facilities. It has 29 branch locations, including eleven in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.

Community Shores Bank Company Profile

Community Shores Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Community Shores Bank, a community bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Muskegon County and Northern Ottawa County, Michigan. The company offers various deposit services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises fixed rate and adjustable rates loans, construction loans and loans for condominiums; home equity loans; and construction permanent loans. The company also provides installment loans and credit lines, including automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, home improvement loans, personal loans, and personal lines of credit; credit cards; and business loans, such as small business lines of credit, term loans commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers electronic and mobile banking services; overdrafts; re-order checks, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, notary services, ATM and one-time debit card overdraft opt-in, gift cards, and courier services; and investment products. The company serves individuals, businesses, schools, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. Community Shores Bank Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Muskegon, Michigan.

