MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 35,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,599,355.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,180 shares of company stock worth $2,485,615. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

