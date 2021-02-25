Macquarie Increases Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Price Target to $42.00

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.
Shares of DAO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 17,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,859. Youdao has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of -0.41.
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
