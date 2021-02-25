Macquarie Increases Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Price Target to $42.00

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of DAO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 17,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,859. Youdao has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of -0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

