Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,346,373. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after buying an additional 831,298 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

