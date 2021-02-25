MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total transaction of C$119,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,825,820.40. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,447,410.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,803 shares of company stock worth $2,173,423.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$27.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.29. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.33 and a 12-month high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.79.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

