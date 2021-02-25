MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Down 5.5%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.12. 714,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 826,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

MAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 478,790 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

