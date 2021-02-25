Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading Down 7.3%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 669,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 333,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $499.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.