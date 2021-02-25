Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Director Sells C$22,248,319.99 in Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,851,508.93.

Tommy Joseph Skudutis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 146,566 shares of Magna International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$12,022,046.84.

TSE MG traded down C$4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$103.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.93. The stock has a market cap of C$31.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.549 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

