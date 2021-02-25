MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post $122.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.50 million to $122.50 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported sales of $197.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $536.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $547.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $583.20 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MagnaChip Semiconductor.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MX. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MX opened at $19.03 on Thursday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.