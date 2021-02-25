MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of MX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,928. The firm has a market cap of $666.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Springowl Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Springowl Associates LLC now owns 90,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

