Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Magnite updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,156,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Magnite has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $64.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $350,561.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,402,995 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

