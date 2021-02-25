Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Magnite updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,156,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Magnite has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $64.39.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
About Magnite
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.
