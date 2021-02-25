MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Cap Hits $164.49 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $164.49 million and $1.39 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00486641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00079943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073041 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.78 or 0.00460318 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.