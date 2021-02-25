Main Street Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.9%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

NYSE MAIN traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 576,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.