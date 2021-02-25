Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.9%.

Shares of MAIN traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $35.70. 576,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,167. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

