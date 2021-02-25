Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.92

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.92 and traded as high as C$7.07. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) shares last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 88,021 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.92. The firm has a market cap of C$564.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$114.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

