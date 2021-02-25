Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $25,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 241,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,220,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $11,645,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.04 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,150. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.