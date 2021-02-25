ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) PT Raised to $89.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of MANT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.62. 281,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,384. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

