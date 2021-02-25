MAPS Hits Market Capitalization of $57.82 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $57.82 million and $3.20 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011632 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

