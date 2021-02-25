Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of MPC opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

