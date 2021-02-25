Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director Sells $197,372.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $908,958.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMI stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 269,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,687,000 after acquiring an additional 947,406 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 803,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

