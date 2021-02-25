Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.28

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 975,765 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50.

About Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

