MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 13.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) fell 13.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $44.25. 1,158,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 569,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

Specifically, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

