Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 386.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,115.63 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,332.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,044.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,022.92.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.