MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CFO Antonio L. Delise Sells 2,500 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $551.77. 224,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,113. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

