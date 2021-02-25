MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CFO Antonio L. Delise Sells 2,500 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $551.77. 224,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,113. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.53.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
