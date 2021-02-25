Marksmen Energy Inc. (MAH.V) (CVE:MAH) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Marksmen Energy Inc. (MAH.V) (CVE:MAH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.09, but opened at C$0.10. Marksmen Energy Inc. (MAH.V) shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$12.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Marksmen Energy Inc. (MAH.V) Company Profile (CVE:MAH)

Marksmen Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil from properties in Ohio, United States; and Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc in August 2010. Marksmen Energy Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

