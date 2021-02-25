Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $7.41 on Thursday, reaching $150.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,123,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,394. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.19 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,248,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,408.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.