Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells $1,571,600.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $7.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.09. 5,123,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

