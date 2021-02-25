Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz Sells 20,000 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MAR stock traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.09. 5,123,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.19 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $159.98.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
