Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz Sells 20,000 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MAR stock traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.09. 5,123,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.19 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $123,181,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after acquiring an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $52,523,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.