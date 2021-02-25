Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Marriott International worth $27,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of MAR opened at $157.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

