Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,248,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Marriott International by 1,408.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

