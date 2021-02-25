Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.45. 20,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $174.39. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.44.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $258,457.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,256 shares of company stock worth $2,757,490 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

