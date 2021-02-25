Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Trading Down 5.6%

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.36. 579,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 837,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis boosted their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $395.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.