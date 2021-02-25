Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 424,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 342,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 2.99.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.