Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.14 and last traded at $46.56. 11,462,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 9,563,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

