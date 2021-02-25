Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Masimo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $251.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.21 and a 200-day moving average of $246.00. Masimo has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Masimo by 1,202.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.