Mask Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $167.86 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded flat against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $118.04 million and approximately $167.86 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.12 or 0.00027630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00483093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00065243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00456761 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

