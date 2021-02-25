MASQ Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $9,497.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00500513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00083048 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.49 or 0.00482760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071834 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,623,436 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.