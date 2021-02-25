MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion.MasTec also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.74. 1,018,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,805. MasTec has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

