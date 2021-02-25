MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.15.
Shares of MasTec stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,805. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $90.87.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.
Recommended Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.