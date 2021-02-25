Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) were down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 3,117,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,230,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $257.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 137,126 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.