Matrix Trust Co Sells 1,185 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Matrix Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned 2.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.66. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.51.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

