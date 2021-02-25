Matrix Trust Co Sells 895 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned 1.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5,961.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKH traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.62. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,679. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.44 and a fifty-two week high of $420.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.98.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.